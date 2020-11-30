Mr Ernest Amedior, Hohoe Municipal Director of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called on political party activists and the electorate to eschew violence ahead of the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.

“Let us all unite to fight any form of violence and tolerate each other’s views and play by the rules devoid of insults.”

Mr Amedior said this during a Parliamentary Debate for Parliamentary Candidates (PC) in the Hohoe Constituency organised by the Commission and added that there was the need for the youth to channel their youthful exuberance, energy and strength into more profitable ventures.

He said the debate was based on a research conducted by the NCCE on “Matters of Concern to the Ghanaian Voter,” which would provide a platform for the Candidates to listen and interact with the electorate especially the vulnerable and the marginalised.

Mr Amedior said the Commission was determined to educate the citizens on the Constitutional Instrument (CI) 127 even “with resource constraints.”

He said the NCCE, Electoral Commission (EC) and the Ghana Police Service were having “wonderful collaborations” to make sure there was peace before, during and after the elections.

Mr Amedior noted that this year’s election was a unique one since “we are voting in the midst of COVID-19. Let us all observe the safety protocols.”

The Debate saw Professor Margaret Kweku of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Mr Emmanuel Bali of the National Democratic Party (NDP) in attendance, who shared their views, policies and plans on thematic sectors including; health, road infrastructure and education.

Mr John-Peter Amewu and Mr William Oyie of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Convention People’s Party (CPP) respectively failed to show up.

Mr Amedior in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the side-lines of the Debate, said there was the need for Candidates to meet the constituents to share their plans on their future in areas that affected their lives.

He said although Candidates may have the right to or not to attend such debates, they were most disadvantaged because those who will vote for them had not heard their plans.