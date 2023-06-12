NCCE urges pupils to be law abiding

Basic school pupils in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region have been advised to be law abiding and respectful to authorities, especially their teachers and parents.

Mr Thomas Issahaku Imoro, the Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) who gave the advice, explained that being law abiding would make them responsible citizens and help create a disciplined society for socioeconomic development.

He gave the admonishment when the Commission visited the pupils in their schools as part of the celebration of the 2023 Citizenship Week.

This year’s commemoration is on the theme: “Thirty years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy and building National Cohesion: The Role of the Ghanaian Child”.

Mr Imoro said the Citizenship Week was instituted by the NCCE in 2012 as part of the annual Constitution Week celebration, aimed at extending civic education and tenets of the 1992 Constitution to the pupils.

The Municipal Director said the objective for the celebration was to instil in the pupils, the spirit of good citizenship to make them responsible citizens.

He said a good citizen was one who contributed significantly to the development of societies and the country as a whole and urged the pupils to develop the sense of patriotism and will, as well as to volunteer their services to the state and their communities.

While urging the pupils to avoid substance abuse including drugs and alcohol, he advised them to protect the environment and avoid any activities such as bush burning, tree felling and other practises that had the potential to degrade the environment.

He also asked the pupils to report any suspicious activities in their communities and schools to their parents and teachers to help fight activities of violent extremists.

Some of the schools the Commission visited were Kperiga Presbyterian Junior High School (JHS), Ebenezer JHS, Suguru R C JHS, MA JHS ‘A’ and ‘B’, Walewale, R/C JHS, Gbimsi and Wungu MA JHS ‘A’and ‘B’.