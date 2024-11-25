Tuesday, November 26, 2024
    News

    NCCE Urges Sefwi Ahwiam Residents To Uphold Peace

    By: Acquah Anthony

    Date:

    The Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) on Sunday, 24th November 2024, organized a public education at Sefwi Ahwiam, one of the localities in the Sefwi Wiawso Municipality.

    The sensitization was made possible by the Commission’s Movie Van from the Head Office, Accra led by Mr. Clifford Thompson, Assistant Director.

    During interactions with the public, Mr. Laud Swanzy, the Municipal Director, implored the public to eschew all forms of violence and be peace ambassadors even as they go to the polls to choose a new president and their member of parliament.

    He added that the effects of electoral violence in neighbouring countries as depicted in the movie they watched, was quite disheartening and called on every citizen of Ghana to ensure the country enjoys peace before, during, and after the December 7, 202,4 General Election.

    The Regional Director, Mr. Dramani Sam, staff at the Regional Office of NCCE, Assembly members, and elders of the Ahwiam community, attended the event.

    Acquah Anthony
