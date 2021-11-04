NCCE urges staff to stand out as civic educators

Ms Josephine Nkrumah, Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has urged staff to stand out wherever they find themselves as civic educators.

She said they were model citizens whose duties were to teach other citizens how to live with the right civic dispositions and values, hence they must always show the way in terms of good citizenship.

The Chairperson, who was addressing recruits of the Commission at an orientation workshop in Kumasi, said as staff of the NCCE, they could not educate the public on their civic responsibilities and exhibit a contrary lifestyle in their communities and workplaces.

The three-day workshop sought to walk the participants through the operations of the Commission and what was expected of them as new staff.

The ability to educate the citizenry on their civic duties, according to the Chairperson, should be a way of living for the NCCE staff.

“You must not only prepare when you are attending a programme or about to engage the media.

Your civic education skills must be part of you such that you can deliver whenever the need arises,” she counselled them.

The Constitution, which is the fundamental law of the land, she noted, was the basic tool of the NCCE and that all their activities must be anchored on the Constitution.

She said the work of the Commission was broad and required commitment, dedication and hard work on the part of all workers to collectively prosecute the mandate of the Commission as specified by the constitution.

As young people, who are abreast with Information Communication Technology (ICT), they must take advantage of technology to enhance their performances and by extension improve efficiency in the operations of the Commission.

Ms Nkrumah said despite the challenges that the commission faced, public expectations were huge and charged the workers to give off their best under the circumstances.

“The life of a civic educator is not a glamorous one because there are many times you would go on the field and you have to visit places you never expected and you would meet certain facet of society you never thought of but it is up to you to make it exciting or as boring as you want,” she reminded them.

She said all those experiences were part of the learning process and an avenue to grow as a civic educator and urged them to brace up for all kinds of experiences as they started the journey with the NCCE.

The Chairperson further entreated the new staff to work closely with their Regional and District Directors to make the presence of the Commission felt in their respective regions.