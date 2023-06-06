NCCE urges youth to be agents of peace

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Denkyembour District of the Eastern Region has urged the youth to be agents of peace.

Mr Ernest Eli Billy Kwami, the NCCE District Director, said peaceful coexistence was paramount to all in the midst of the activities of violent extremist in the sub – region and urged young people to be ‘each other’s keeper. ‘

Mr Kwami said this during an engagement with the pupils of LA JHS, Dwenase on Monday to mark the 2023 Citizenship Week Celebration.

The celebration is part of efforts to inculcate the spirit of nationalism and patriotism in the younger generation.

This year’s celebration is on the theme: “Thirty Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy: Building National Cohesion through Civic Education: The Role of the Youth”.

The District Director said the Constitution enjoined every citizen to respect the legitimate rights and interests of others.

He said the youth, therefore, who were the future of the country must build a strong bond of unity and peace among themselves.

Mr Kwami encouraged the pupils to protect the environment and desist from committing criminal offences such as littering, felling down of trees, setting bushes on fire and illegal mining (galamsey).

He asked them to defend the tenets of the constitution at all times to entrench the country’s democracy.

“This can only be achieved if you are accountable as pupils, patriotic and nationalistic. This means that, you must appreciate and respect anything that is of national importance like our currency, flag, coat of arms, seat of government etc,” he stated.