NCCE urges youth to use the right channel to address grievance

Mr Prosper Kofi Afealete, Ketu North Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has urged the youth to use the right channel to address their grievances.

He was speaking at a day’s Youth Activist Workshop organized by the NCCE in collaboration with the Ministry of National Security on the theme: “Secessionism and Violent Extremism, National Cohesion and National Development”.

This was in a statement copied and sent to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Tema Regional Office on Monday stated that the Public Order Act had given the people the right to freedom of assembly.

The rights include freedom to take part in processions and demonstration which needed to be done in partnership with security agencies.

The NCCE Municipal Director expressed concern that some vigilante groups were gradually hiding behind religious groups, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), keep-fit clubs among others to carry out their heinous crimes in communities.

“It will surprise you that, vigilantism is operated on different levels and in different forms these days and no longer with names that can easily be identified and dealt with, some are even trying to use religious groups, keep-fit clubs and others,” he said.

Mr Afealete advised the youth to be mindful of their associations and report crime whenever it was detected to the appropriate authorities at all times and also abide by the laws of the country.

Mr George Abizy Baffour, Second in Command for National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), Aflao Division, said for a nation to provide security for its citizens, the first step was to address the grievances and feelings of the people, adding that, the creation of the National Security Ministry was a recognition of that efforts towards the provision of peace and security.

Speaking on the topic: “Prevention of Violent Extremism in Ghana,” Mr Baffour said the extremists and terrorists usually start their threats unknowingly, but gradually in communities among small groups or individuals and gain momentum to destroy the peace and development of a nation.

He added that, the Western Togoland issue was beyond the Volta Region and such actions were threat to security.

The Reverend Father Frederick Seddoh-Henyo, the Roman Catholic Parish Priest for Dzodze, who spoke on: “Peaceful Coexistence and National Development,” said some threats to peaceful coexistence include indiscipline among the youth.

He said the culture of greed and selfishness bred violence, feeling of superiority over others or tribes, negative ethnicity and weakening of the family unit all contributed to threat of national security.

Mr Tito Voegborlo, NCCE Commission Secretary, also encouraged the youth not to lose hope in Ghana, but birth a new love of patriotism to foster peace and unity for national development.

The NCCE with support from the National Security Ministry is currently organizing workshops in selected Districts in the country to educate the youth on non-violence, and violent extremism.

It also seeks to train the youth with the basic knowledge on the laws and skills on non-violence to enable them participate both effectively and ethically in nation building.