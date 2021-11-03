NCCE warns youth against participating in vigilantism

Mr Clement Donkor, the Atiwa West Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has advised the youth to desist from joining vigilantism groups as it could lead to imprisonment.

He said with the enactment of the Vigilantism and Related Offenses Act 999, it was an offence for anyone to be a member of any vigilantism group and flouting that law could land one in 10 to 15 years imprisonment.

Mr Donkor was speaking during the District Inter-Party Committee Dialogue (IPCD), organised by the NCCE, with support from the National Security at Kwabeng in the Atiwa West District of the Eastern Region.

He said it was an offence for any political party to form a vigilantism group because when caught it would be fined while its leadership would also be jailed.

He, therefore, urged the youth to desist from joining such groups and causing chaos in the district and the country as a whole.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yamoah Ponko, the District Police Commander, speaking on the Public Order Act, said although it was a mandate for security personnel to monitor activities in communities, residents must see policing as a shared responsibility and augment the work of the officers.

He entreated residents to observe their vicinity and be each other’s keeper by reporting suspicious characters to the police.

He urged them to be security conscious by keeping their doors and other entrances locked when they were indoors or going out.