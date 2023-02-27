NCDs Kill Over 90, 000 Ghanaians Annually-GhNCDA

Information emanating from Ghana Non-Disease Alliance indicates that 94,400 Ghanaians die annually from Non-Communicable Diseases(NCD).

Environmental conditions such as air pollution, hypertension, lung, prostate, and breast cancer, diabetes, liver, and cardiovascular disease including road accidents are said to be contributing factors to death.

Christened, the silent killer, NCD death is also triggered by bad lifestyle and lousy eating habits like excessive intake of alcohol, smoking of tobacco, and consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages.

Mr. Labram Musah, National Coordinator of GhNCDA brought this information to public attention during the lunch of the Dissemination of Community-Led Monitoring(CLM) Report on NDC Service Delivery at the Community Level in Accra.

The CLM report highlights community members’ rich expertise and lived experiences and how these could be leveraged as a viable resource for NCD prevention and control at the primary healthcare level.

The report, this reporter has gathered, also outlines evidence-based recommendations and opportunities within Ghana’s Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) for immediate action and revamp.

It reflects the actual voices of the community members pointing out the gaps, needs, and priorities of their communities regarding NCDs service provision at their community health facilities.

Nanahemaa Adjoa Awindor, the Chief Executive Officer of Premier Production Group who launched the report said NCDs are wrecking havoc on a lot of Ghanaians because of her compatriots’ bad eating habits and other unhealthy lifestyles.

She said those who are victims and persons who die as a result of NDCs should blame themselves, nothing that the habit of physical exercise should be practiced by everyone.