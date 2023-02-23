NCPD to facilitate inclusion of persons with disabilities

The National Council on Persons with Disability has launched three documents to facilitate the inclusion of persons with disabilities in Ghana

The documents: Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) Policy for testing and training, disaster risk management guidelines and guidelines for inclusive education of persons with disabilities will guide stakeholders when dealing with a person with disability in their respective sector.

The documents were launched at the second Disability Inclusion Summit aimed at achieving sustainable dignified life for persons with disabilities.

The summit was also an opportunity to point out the roles and contributions of stakeholders.

Mr Yaw Ofori Debrah, Chairman of the Governing Board of the National Council on Persons with Disability said commended government for supporting the compliance and implementation of disability policy .

Mr Kwasi Agyeman Busia, Chief Executive Officer, DVLA said the testing, training, and licensing policy was non-discriminatory, diversified, and inclusive guided to ensure that all persons particularly those with disabilities were treated equally.

Mr Eric Nana Ayemang-Prempeh, the Director General, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Ms Rose Ofosuhemaa Darko, the Inclusive Education Director, Special Education Division, Ghana Education Service shared solidarity messages from their outfits

Mr Frederick Ado, Deputy Minister of transport, launched the DVLA Policy while Ms Francisca Oteng Mensah, Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection chaired the occasion.