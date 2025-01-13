NDA CEO Sulley Sambian Refutes Allegations of Land Sales and Missing Assets

Sulley Sambian, the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Northern Development Authority (NDA), has dismissed recent social media allegations concerning land sales, missing assets, and auctioned vehicles as “pathetically lame” and unfounded.

He responded to these claims out of respect for concerned citizens, but stressed that they lacked credibility.

Regarding the accusations about the sale of NDA lands in Accra and Tamale, Sambian clarified that the authority had explored a partnership to develop a property at Cantonments. However, the project was hindered due to the absence of proper land title documents. He emphasized that the Lands Commission had only offered a 1.2-acre lease for the property, and dismissed the claims of Tamale lands being sold as false.

On the matter of 24 missing motorbikes, Sambian explained that the issue came to light during stock-taking efforts under his leadership. The matter was reported to the police, and arrests were made in connection with the missing assets. Sambian condemned individuals attempting to stir unrest over the arrests, noting that the case remains under police investigation.

Responding to allegations surrounding the procurement and sale of tricycles, Sambian assured the public that the process was carried out in accordance with proper procedures and stressed that neither he nor the board chairman had any ties to the supplier involved.

On the subject of a missing Toyota Hilux assigned to the board chairman, Sambian clarified that the vehicle had been designated for the chairman’s use before his appointment. He dismissed claims of the vehicle being missing as “absurd.”

Finally, Sambian addressed allegations of vehicle auctions, confirming that the process had been initiated before his tenure, and all proceeds from the auction were deposited into a government account.

Sambian expressed disappointment that some media outlets had published these allegations without verifying them or reaching out to him or the board chairman for comment. He criticized such practices as a violation of journalistic ethics.