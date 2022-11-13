NDC adherents besiege Tema Sports Stadium

Adherents of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Greater Accra Region have besieged the Tema Sports Stadium to elect their new leaders to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

During a tour of the premises and surroundings of the stadium noticed that the whole of Baba Yara Street in front of the Tema Sports Stadium has been dotted with posters of the contestants.

Posters of NDC members contesting for its national executive positions were also on display at strategic locations while traders have also set camp selling party paraphernalia.

The giant poster of Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, NDC Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency welcoming the party to the Constituency and Tema.

Within the stadium and its surroundings, the NDC members mostly adored in their traditional colours, black, red, white, and green were seen parading singing, and dancing while others were holding meetings.

The incumbent Regional Chairman, Mr Kobina Ade Coker is being challenged by three others; Nii Ashie Moore former Member of Parliament for Adentan, Mr Michael Kwetey Tetteh a former parliamentary aspirant for Ningo Prampram Constituency, and Mr Thomas Mustapha Ashong, Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser.

Mr Odamtten in an interview with GNA called for unity after the elections and appealed to both winners and losers to consider the best interest of the party and work together towards the 2024 victory at the general elections.

He noted: Ghanaians are calling for the NDC to redeem the country, and we cannot fail the suffering people of Ghana, we are going through difficult times and all other our current government is noted for is blaming others for its mismanagement of the economy.”

The Tema East MP called for unity, adding, “the NDC has a responsibility to help Ghanaians out of the current predicament through our collective actions, let us work together to ensure that Ghana is put back on a sound economic footing for accelerated development.