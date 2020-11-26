The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has advised the Electoral Commission (EC) to act diligently before, during and after the December polls.

Mr Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, the Director of Elections, said Ghanaians would not be accept flaws especially with results and urged them to follow laid down international processes to ensure that there was peace, before, during and after the elections.

He was reacting to the EC’s announcement that it would declare the presidential election results within 24 hours after close of polls at a News conference in Accra.

He said: “The Electoral Commissioner, who is the Returning Officer for Presidential Elections can declare the results, but she must receive all the results from all the 275 constituencies before declaring it”.

Mr Afriyie-Ankrah said apart from the constituency collation of results, the EC introduced another layer at the Regions for the collation of results at the regional level and described that as unconstitutional.

He, however, said: “It is not too late for them to change their ways and build trust”.

On security in the Volta region, Mr Afriyie-Ankrah alleged, they had uncovered a strategy of government’s deployment of security personnel to the region to cause mayhem and fear among the electorates.

He, therefore, urged the people from the region to remain fearless throughout the electioneering period and cooperate with legitimate security personnel to ensure that peace prevailed.