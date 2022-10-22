NDC Akan Constituency executive elections underway

Election of the Akan Constituency executive officers for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is currently underway at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

In all, 62 candidates are vying for the various executive positions in the constituency.

Four candidates are contesting for the Chairmanship slot: Eric Kwadwo Apeadu, Son of Mr John Kwadwo Gyapong, the Oti NDC Regional Chairman, Rasheed Sulemana, former Constituency Secretary, Awal Karim Abudu, former Zongo Caucus Co-ordinator, and Raphael Kofi Adiepena, a farmer.

Jonathan Tetteh, Datsomor Francis, Apreku John, and Mohammed Abubakar are vying for vice-chair position.

The three aspirants for Secretary position are the incumbent, Isaac Abavon, Sitsofe Amemor, and Maxwell Kokoroko.

Two candidates are contesting the Women’s Organiser position: Mamam Happy and Akakpo Fadji, while the Youth Organiser contest is between Mohammed Sulley and Quarshigah Sampson.

Three contestants are vying for Treasurer; Daniel Ofori, Kradwete Peter and Kliati Helen, while Sulemana Tadjudeen, Murtala Ibrahim and Harisu Issaka are battling it out for the Zongo Caucus.

The Communication Officer position is being contested by Vifa Francis, Tagbor Wilson, and Akrasi Richard.

Deputy Youth Organiser, Deputy Women Organiser and Deputy Communication Officer had two candidates each, while the Deputy Secretary position is being contested by four aspirants.

The Deputy Organiser position is going unopposed.

There are 18 other candidates vying for Executive member positions.

Mr Isaac Abavon, the incumbent Constituency Secretary, told Ghana News Agency that he was sure of victory because of his track record.

Mr Foster Nyaro, Organiser hopeful, and Assemblyman for Koto-Nkwanta Electoral Area, said victory was his as he had all it took to win.

“My experience as an Assemblyman gives me an edge over my opponents,” he said.

Mr Bright Tsordzine Mensah, an Organiser aspirant, said when given the nod, would garner more votes for the NDC to ensure victory in 2024.

A total of 1,060 delegates are expected to vote during the polls, supervised by officials from the Electoral Commission, led by Justice Odame-Frimpong, the District Electoral Officer.