NDC Alleges Electoral Fraud in Nsawam-Adoagyiri Parliamentary Election

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has launched a legal challenge against the victory of New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP Annoh Dompreh in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency, accusing electoral officials of using forged documents to manipulate the outcome.

Dr. Sofo Tanko Rashid, the NDC’s lead representative in the case, claims the declaration of Dompreh as winner was tainted by “blatant irregularities,” including the alleged use of falsified pink sheets—critical election result forms—to secure the result.

“We cannot accept this as a fair or legitimate process,” Dr. Tanko Rashid declared in a press briefing. “Fake, scanned pink sheets were used to declare [Dompreh] while we were pursuing legal avenues to halt the certification. This undermines the very foundations of our democracy.” The NDC has filed a petition with the High Court, which is now set to review the case after Dompreh and the Electoral Commission were formally served notice.

The controversy centers on claims that electoral officers rushed to certify Dompreh’s win despite an active legal injunction filed by the NDC. Pink sheets, which are signed by party agents and electoral officers at polling stations to validate results, are legally binding records. Dr. Tanko Rashid argued that substituting genuine documents with fraudulent ones constitutes a direct attack on Ghana’s electoral integrity. “If we let this stand, we’re telling manipulators they can hijack parliamentary seats through backdoor tactics. This is not democracy—it’s daylight robbery,” he stated.

Political analysts note that this case revives longstanding concerns about electoral transparency in Ghana. While the country has earned praise for relatively peaceful elections, disputes over pink sheet authenticity have fueled tensions in past cycles, notably during the landmark 2012 presidential election petition. The NDC’s decision to pursue this challenge signals a refusal to concede without a forensic audit of the contested documents.

Critics, however, urge caution, emphasizing that allegations must be substantiated with evidence. Dompreh and the NPP have yet to publicly respond to the claims, though insiders suggest they will vigorously defend the result. The High Court’s ruling could set a precedent for handling similar disputes ahead of future elections.

For now, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency remains in political limbo. As the judicial process unfolds, observers warn that public trust in the electoral system hangs in the balance. “Democracy isn’t just about voting—it’s about ensuring every vote is counted fairly,” Dr. Tanko Rashid concluded. “We will fight this to the end.”

The case is expected to test Ghana’s commitment to electoral accountability, with hearings likely to draw national attention in the coming weeks.