NDC Alleges Electoral Manipulation and Military Deployment Ahead of Ghana’s 2024 Election

As Ghana prepares for its crucial presidential and parliamentary elections on December 7, 2024, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has raised serious concerns over alleged attempts to manipulate the electoral process and the heavy deployment of military personnel across the country.

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, took to social media to accuse the Electoral Commission (EC) of conspiring with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rig the elections. Mahama criticized the EC for what he called a deliberate leak of validation stamps, which, according to him, would allow political parties to print their own fake ballot papers.

In his post, Mahama stated, “With less than 24 hours to go, it has become obvious that the Electoral Commission is determined to aid the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rig the elections. But they will fail because the people of Ghana are determined to vote for change and protect their ballots.”

He further claimed that the EC had exposed serial numbers of the validating stamps in an internal memo, which could enable parties to counterfeit the stamps and engage in ballot stuffing. Mahama called on various stakeholders, including the National Peace Council, religious and traditional leaders, civil society, and international observers, to hold the EC accountable and ensure a fair election.

In addition, NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, echoed Mahama’s concerns, demanding that President Akufo-Addo recall the military personnel deployed to various constituencies, which he described as “militarization” of the election. The NDC warned that it would not tolerate such actions and called for the immediate withdrawal of military forces from election-related duties.

Meanwhile, Malik Basintale, the NDC’s Deputy General Secretary, issued a strong statement, warning that the party would take retaliatory action if it perceived any unfairness or violence during the elections. His post read, “We are ready! Tomorrow, if we hear K3, we will do.”

As the nation heads to the polls tomorrow, the allegations from the NDC add to the tense atmosphere surrounding the election, with both sides on high alert. The Electoral Commission, however, has not yet responded to these accusations. Security measures have been ramped up across the country, with the Ghana Armed Forces deploying personnel in support of the police to maintain law and order during the election process.