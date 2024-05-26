NDC and NPP Activists Voice Concerns Over Voter Registration Extension

Activists of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Party have expressed varied views over the extension of the Limited Voter Registration exercise to Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

While some of the activists in the Akan Constituency of the Oti Region said the extension was good, others disagreed.

The exercise, which is supposed to end on Monday, May 27, 2024, has been extended for two additional days “to make up for the network challenges experienced during the first two days of the Registration Exercise.”

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the premises of Kadjebi District Electoral Commission (EC) Office, Kadjebi in the Oti Region, Mr. John Appreko, Akan Constituency NDC Vice-Chairman, said the extension is good as it will help them get their over 4,000 registered voters.

Mr Eric Kwadwo Apeadu, Akan Constituency NDC Chairman, shared the same sentiments when reached by GNA.

Mr Frank Worlanyo Adjei, the NPP Akan Constituency Communications Officer, when contacted by GNA on the issue, said “is welcome news from EC though only two days extension.

“This is in the right direction because those who are unable to register will get the opportunity to register. But my only worry is that it will create another window of opportunity for other opponents to recruit foreigners to register.”

However, Mr. Manase Alormasu, former Akan Constituency Administrator, NDC, told the GNA that the exercise was too expensive for the Party, as its extension would attract another cost.

He added that the stress they were going through during the exercise was too huge to bear, so there was no need for an extension.

Mr Alormasu said the exercise affects production since they have to leave their jobs and be at the registration center every day.

Mr Frank Bedi, Deputy Constituency Secretary, NPP, Akan, when reached by GNA, said, “to me, there is no need.”

He alleged, “there is an influx of foreigners in Akan Constituency and by extension Oti Region during this limited Voter Registration exercise. This is very alarming.”

He said the additional two days extension would enable more illegal people to be enrolled onto Ghana’s electoral roll.

The Kadjebi District Office of the Electoral Commission (EC) has registered a total of 3,036 new voters as at close of work on Thursday, May 23, 2024.