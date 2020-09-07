The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has appointed spokespersons to speak to key areas of the party’s 2020 manifesto.

The appointed spokespersons had been tasked by the leadership of the party to work under the Communication Bureau of the party to effectively communicate the programmes and policies captured in the partyâ€™s 2020 manifesto.

Mr Sammy Gyamfi, National Communication Officer, NDC, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the spokespersons would be available for media interviews after the manifesto launch, slated for September, 7, 2020.

The statement called on all media stations across the country to contact the under listed persons in respect of interviews, questions and all other queries pertaining to the broad thematic areas of the Peoplesâ€™ manifesto.

The NDCâ€™s sectoral spokespersons were:

Job Creation

Mrs. Mona Quartey
Mr. Sebastian Deh

Agriculture

Eric Opoku
Dr. Yakubu Alhassan
Mr. Peter Nuhu
Mr Henry Yamson
Me Sampson Ahi

Education

Mr Peter Nortsu-Kotoe
Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
Dr. Clement Apaak
Prof. G.KT Oduro

Finance and Economy

Mr Ato Forson
Mr Isaac Adongo
Mr Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey
Mr John Jinapor

Infrastructure

Mr Felix Ofosu Kwakye
Mrs Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui
Mr Samuel Nartey George
Mr Kwame Agbozah
Mr Adam Mutawakilu

Health

Dr Edward Omane Boamah
Mr Mintah Akandoh
Dr Victor Bampoe
Mr Sylvester Mensah
Dr Grace Ayensu
Dr Jehu Appiah
Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

Security

Mr James Agalga
Supt. Lanchene Toubu Comrade

Governance

Madam Joyce Bawa Mogtari
Amb. Sam Pee Yalley
Mr Seth Ofori

Local Governance

Nii Lante Vanderpuye
Alhaji Mohammed Doku
Abdul Aziz
Mr Thomas Ampem Nyarko

Sports

Mr Dickson Kyere-Duah
Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Youth Development

Mr Edem Agbana
Madam Benedicta Lasi
Julian Yaw. Cobbinah
Madam Ruth Dela Sedoh

Gender and Social Protection

Nana Oye Lithur
Dr Kpessah White
Mr Laadi Ayii Ayamba

Zongo and Muslim affairs

Baba Jamal
Alhaji Mohammed Naziru
Amadu Sorogo
Abass Fuseini

Creative Arts

Rex Omar
Baba Abu Sadique

