The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has appointed spokespersons to speak to key areas of the party’s 2020 manifesto.

The appointed spokespersons had been tasked by the leadership of the party to work under the Communication Bureau of the party to effectively communicate the programmes and policies captured in the partyâ€™s 2020 manifesto.

Mr Sammy Gyamfi, National Communication Officer, NDC, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the spokespersons would be available for media interviews after the manifesto launch, slated for September, 7, 2020.

The statement called on all media stations across the country to contact the under listed persons in respect of interviews, questions and all other queries pertaining to the broad thematic areas of the Peoplesâ€™ manifesto.

The NDCâ€™s sectoral spokespersons were:

Job Creation

Mrs. Mona Quartey

Mr. Sebastian Deh

Agriculture

Eric Opoku

Dr. Yakubu Alhassan

Mr. Peter Nuhu

Mr Henry Yamson

Me Sampson Ahi

Education

Mr Peter Nortsu-Kotoe

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Dr. Clement Apaak

Prof. G.KT Oduro

Finance and Economy

Mr Ato Forson

Mr Isaac Adongo

Mr Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey

Mr John Jinapor

Infrastructure

Mr Felix Ofosu Kwakye

Mrs Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui

Mr Samuel Nartey George

Mr Kwame Agbozah

Mr Adam Mutawakilu

Health

Dr Edward Omane Boamah

Mr Mintah Akandoh

Dr Victor Bampoe

Mr Sylvester Mensah

Dr Grace Ayensu

Dr Jehu Appiah

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

Security

Mr James Agalga

Supt. Lanchene Toubu Comrade

Governance

Madam Joyce Bawa Mogtari

Amb. Sam Pee Yalley

Mr Seth Ofori

Local Governance

Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Alhaji Mohammed Doku

Abdul Aziz

Mr Thomas Ampem Nyarko

Sports

Mr Dickson Kyere-Duah

Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Youth Development

Mr Edem Agbana

Madam Benedicta Lasi

Julian Yaw. Cobbinah

Madam Ruth Dela Sedoh

Gender and Social Protection

Nana Oye Lithur

Dr Kpessah White

Mr Laadi Ayii Ayamba

Zongo and Muslim affairs

Baba Jamal

Alhaji Mohammed Naziru

Amadu Sorogo

Abass Fuseini

Creative Arts

Rex Omar

Baba Abu Sadique