NDC Ashanti Region Thanks President Mahama for Key Appointments

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region has expressed deep appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for his recognition of the region by nominating two prominent individuals to serve in his government.

The appointments of Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, Member of Parliament for Asawase, as Interior Minister-Designate, and Kenneth Gilbert Adjei as Minister-Designate for Works, Housing, and Water Resources, have been lauded as a significant reflection of President Mahama’s commitment to inclusivity and regional representation in governance.

In a statement issued by the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NDC, Abass Nurudeen, the party extended heartfelt congratulations to the nominees. “We wholeheartedly congratulate Hon. Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak and Hon. Kenneth Gilbert Adjei on their nominations to these critical portfolios. Both individuals have demonstrated exemplary leadership, dedication, and competence in their respective fields, and we are confident they will continue to serve the nation diligently in their new roles,” the statement read.

Nurudeen further pledged his full support for the nominees as they prepare to assume their new responsibilities, and urged Ghanaians, particularly NDC members, to rally behind them in ensuring their success in driving the development agenda of President Mahama’s administration.

“We thank President Mahama for this recognition and pledge our continued support to his leadership and vision for a better Ghana,” he added. This gesture underscores the NDC’s continued commitment to supporting President Mahama’s governance and advancing the nation’s progress.