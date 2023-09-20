NDC asked to Dismiss Petition Against Dr. Omane Boamah’s Appointment

The Member of Parliament representing Ningo-Prampram has strongly advised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to promptly dismiss the petition filed against Dr. Omane Boamah, who has been appointed as the Director of Election and ICT for the party.

Samuel Nartey George emphasizes that the petition lacks merit and could potentially divert Dr. Boamah’s focus from his crucial responsibilities. In a letter addressed to the Council of Elders of the NDC on Monday, September 18, the Deputy Ranking Member of the Select Committee on Communications urged the petitioner to withdraw their complaint and unite with the party to regain power in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

According to the outspoken politician, the primary concern for all loyal party members should be winning the next elections. He states, “I urge you to promptly dismiss this petition, as it has the potential to distract our appointee from the important task we have entrusted to him.”

Samuel Nartey George goes on to assert that Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah is a valuable asset to the party’s tradition. He believes that the party should use Dr. Boamah as an example to showcase its appreciation for the contributions of young individuals and its belief in their capability to deliver when the need arises.

He concludes by saying, “I am a young man deeply connected to the ‘streets of Ghana,’ and I can assure you that the appointee is the best choice at this moment.”

Dr. Omane Boamah, a former Minister of Communications, was appointed as the NDC’s Director of Elections and IT in a press release issued on Thursday, August 24, in preparation for the crucial 2024 elections. The press release also disclosed other new appointments made by the party for the upcoming elections.

Dr. Omane Boamah, a medical doctor with expertise in health policy planning and financing analysis, assumes the role previously held by Elvis Afriyie Ankrah since 2019.

Nevertheless, a concerned supporter and social activist named Delanyo Agbe submitted a petition to the party leadership, requesting a review of Dr. Omane Boamah’s appointment.

In the petition, Agbe argued that Dr. Omane Boamah lacked the necessary expertise to effectively carry out his duties.