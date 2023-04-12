NDC aspirant promises to awarding best teachers in Krachi East

Mr Nelson Kofi Djabab, a parliamentary aspirant of the Krachi East Constituency is desirous of instituting a teachers’ scholarship scheme to motivate teachers in the Constituency, when he becomes a Member of Parliament (MP) in 2025.

He said teachers were agents of change who devoted their time to educate society to achieve national development and, “it’s time their reward comes on earth too.”

Mr Djabab, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said, the awards scheme would motivate the outstanding sacrifices teachers in his constituency had to make each day in providing quality education.

He noted that matters relating to education had been his topmost priority as a parliamentary candidate that would change the educational narrative in Krachi East.

He said the importance of quality education to the development of a country could not be over emphasized, therefore, the various stakeholders of education in the Municipality would be engaged in the delivery of quality education.

He told the GNA that needy but brilliant tertiary students in his constituency would be sponsored to pursue medicine, pharmacy, engineering and nursing at the country’s public universities and the various training colleges of Education under his watch as the MP.