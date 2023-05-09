NDC Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate for Adaklu to set up Scholarship Fund

Madam Rebecca Agbogah, a Parliamentary Candidate for National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Adaklu Constituency says she would create an educational scholarship fund to help needy but brilliant students in the constituency when she becomes a Member of Parliament for Adaklu.

This, she said, would help provide the missing link in the current educational chain in the area.

Madam Agbogah who made this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said she would also implement women and youth empowerment programmes to make them economically vibrant.

She intimated that the people of Adaklu fought for the creation of the district to be used as a vehicle to promote the socio economic and political development of the people.

She noted that Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, had done quite well for the people in the areas of educational and health infrastructure.

“But he also used the mandate given him by the people as a three term MP to develop himself politically and become a national asset for the NDC,” she intimated.

Madam Agbogah said the time had therefore come for the people to give another person the opportunity to continue the development agenda of the area.

She continued that, “the constituency needs to raise multiple political stalwarts instead of putting all its eggs in one basket.”

Madam Agbogah said in doing so the constituency needed somebody who could work hand in hand with the current MP who she said would definitely occupy a higher position in the next NDC government.

She told the GNA that this would create the political synergy Adaklu needed to move to the next level.

“Being a politically vibrant woman with a passion for community development, I believe I am best fit for that bill.

“There are places where women can get better results than men,” she said.

She assured us that if given the nod she would form a formidable working relationship with Mr Agbodza to champion the cause of Adaklu.

Madam Agbogah appealed to the delegates to vote for her as she would work hard to champion their cause.

The NDC Parliamentary primary in the Adaklu Constituency comes on at Adaklu Goefe on Saturday, May 13, 2023.