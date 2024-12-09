NDC Assures Asantehene’s Development Blueprint Will Guide Mahama’s Presidency

Dr. Samuel Sarpong, the National First Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has assured that President-elect John Dramani Mahama will adhere to the development blueprint of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to guide the growth of the Ashanti Region during his tenure.

Dr. Sarpong, a former Mayor of Kumasi and ex-Ashanti Regional Minister, emphasized that Mahama has committed to using the Asantehene’s development document as a guiding framework. The NDC leader expressed gratitude for the counsel provided by Otumfuo ahead of the December 7 elections, which he credited as a key factor in the party’s landmark victory.

Speaking through the Asantehene’s linguist on December 8, after the NDC’s historic electoral success, Dr. Sarpong thanked Otumfuo for his insightful advice, which he said played a significant role in the NDC’s win. “Otumfuo, on behalf of the President-elect, I thank you immensely for your guidance and wisdom,” he said. “We promise to continue seeking your counsel to govern Ghana effectively and to make sure the Ashanti Region’s development remains a priority.”

The NDC Vice Chairman also assured the Asantehene that the party would continue to visit him for advice and blessings, noting the deep appreciation the NDC has for the royal support. The NDC delegation, which included key figures such as Andy Okrah, former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, and Kwasi Ofori Agyemang Boadi, former MCE for Obuasi, attended the Akwasidae ceremony marking the end of the Asante calendar’s Adae celebrations.

On behalf of Otumfuo, the linguist thanked the NDC leaders for paying homage and acknowledged Dr. Sarpong’s gesture of presenting gifts to the Asantehene. The King expressed his best wishes to the NDC party and its leadership, urging them to govern with care and compassion, ensuring that all Ghanaians benefit from good governance and meaningful programs.