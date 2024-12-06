NDC Bares Teeth At EC Presiding Officer

The Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Professor Richard Asiedu, says the NDC leadership conducted some investigations and found out that the EC’s Presiding Officer in the Gomoa East, Salia, is affiliated with the NPP.

Professor Richard Asiedu is urging the Deputy Chairman of the EC in charge of Corporate Services, Dr Bossman Eric Asare to replace the compromised presiding officer before the elections on Saturday, December 7 to avoid mayhem.

The NDC bigwig addressed the media in Cape Coast and pointed out with regret that though the Gomoa East Constituency of the NDC has repeatedly reported Salia’s impartiality and mischievous behaviour to the EC, the alleged NPP agent cum presiding officer, remains at the post and will man the weekend parliamentary and presidential elections.

Professor Richard Asiedu charged the Assin North electorate to punish the incumbent New Patriotic Party by voting them out of power to make way for the NDC to lead and transform Ghana for the betterment of all citizens. He called out Charles Opoku, the NPP’s parliamentary candidate, describing him as ‘an opportunist’ and ‘true card-bearing NDC member’ who crossed the carpet to help the NPP win the elections through dubious means.

Professor Richard Asiedu validated Charles Opoku’s NDC membership by showing his party card.