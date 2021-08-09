NDC begins consultations on proposals for electoral reforms

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has commenced consultations with various stakeholders on the Party’s proposals for electoral reforms.

A statement issued by Mr Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, Director of Elections, NDC, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the aftermath of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections had left doubts on the minds of many Ghanaians and governance experts about the credibility of Ghana’s electoral process.

“Having conducted a comprehensive review and audit of the 2020 elections, the NDC observed several serious flaws and failings that affected the credibility of the elections,” it said.

It noted that consequently, the leadership of the Party commissioned a team of experts led by Nana Ato Dadzie, a former Chief of Staff to late President Rawlings and International Political Transitions Consultant and Kwamena Ahwoi, a Professor of Governance, a former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development,a former Minister of Foreign Affairs and a former Minister of Planning, Regional Economic Cooperation and Integration.

It said in all, the Party had come up with 34 recommendations for consideration by Government and the Electoral Commission which when implemented would help restore the credibility of Ghana’s elections.

It said the recommendations had been shared with various stakeholders,

including the Electoral Commission.

“The leadership of the NDC together with the technical team on electoral reforms has been holding very fruitful consultations with representatives of a cross section of key Civil Society

Organisations (CSOs) in Accra,” the statement said.

It said CSOs that participated in the meeting included the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI), IMANI Africa, Community Focus Foundation and Africa Centre for Women in Politics.

Others were ASEPA, CARE Ghana, ISODEC, Ghana Integrity Initiative, ADAM GH and Youth Bridge Foundation.

The statement noted that Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, National Chairman of the NDC, thanked the CSOs for their interest in electoral reforms.

He extended a hand of partnership to the CSOs to support electoral reforms that would help safeguard the integrity of Ghana’s elections and democracy.

The statement said the NDC’s Electoral Reforms Committee, together with the leadership of the Party, were scheduled to meet other stakeholders such as labour unions, religious leaders, the National Peace Council, the National House of Chiefs and the Diplomatic Community in the coming weeks.

“It may be recalled that the NDC rejected the results of the 2020 Presidential Election and proceeded to challenge same at the Supreme Court,” it said

“The Party also disagreed with the judgment of the Supreme Court, citing obvious procedural improprieties

leading to a flawed verdict.”

It said subsequently, the Party announced a temporary boycott of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) and Electoral Commission’s activities pending reforms that guaranteed free, fair, transparent and credible elections.

It said the consultations would build consensus with key stakeholders on important reforms required to restore the credibility and integrity of Ghana’s electoral process.