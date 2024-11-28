NDC Behind Fake News Against Me – Paul Twum Barimah

The Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul Twum Barimah has described an opera news story attributed to him regarding his criticism of the country’s economy as FAKE.

In a statement, honourable Twum Barimah denied ever speaking to any reporter or Journalist from opera news . and has never criticised government or the state on the country’s economy. He said the story was fabricated by elements in the National Democratic Congress, NDC to tarnish his hard won reputation.

I strongly believe in the Akufo Addo’s government and will work hard to ensure that we retain power in the December 7 general elections.

“The story attributed to me is false and fake. I am told the NDC elements are behind it. They have paid the reporters at opera news huge sums of money to tarnish my image. I am therefore urging my supporters and the people of Ghana to ignore their lies and fake news. I have forwarded the story to my lawyers to advise and take legal action against them.”