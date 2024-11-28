Thursday, November 28, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    News

    NDC Behind Fake News Against Me – Paul Twum Barimah

    By: Prosper Kay

    Date:

    The Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul Twum Barimah has described an opera news story attributed to him regarding his criticism of the country’s economy as FAKE.

    In a statement, honourable Twum Barimah denied ever speaking to any reporter or Journalist from opera news . and has never criticised government or the state on the country’s economy. He said the story was fabricated by elements in the National Democratic Congress, NDC to tarnish his hard won reputation.

    I strongly believe in the Akufo Addo’s government and will work hard to ensure that we retain power in the December 7 general elections.

    “The story attributed to me is false and fake. I am told the NDC elements are behind it. They have paid the reporters at opera news huge sums of money to tarnish my image. I am therefore urging my supporters and the people of Ghana to ignore their lies and fake news. I have forwarded the story to my lawyers to advise and take legal action against them.”

    Previous article
    Electoral Commission Calls for Peaceful Acceptance of Results Ahead of Ghana’s 2024 Elections
    Next article
    Hungary Supports Strengthening Morocco-EU Strategic Partnership
    Prosper Kay
    Prosper Kay

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Tolon MP Alhaji Habib Iddrisu Claims NDC Has No Stronghold in Constituency Ahead of 2024 Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The Member of Parliament for Tolon, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu,...

    Former President John Mahama to Tour Ashanti Region Ahead of 2024 Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, is set...

    Tolon MP Alhaji Habib Iddrisu Claims Unprecedented Development in Constituency

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tolon constituency and...

    Kwabena Agyapong Critiques Kufuor’s Development Strategy, Calls for Greater Focus on Ashanti Region

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Kwabena Agyapong, a prominent member of the New Patriotic...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    Tolon MP Alhaji Habib Iddrisu Claims NDC Has No Stronghold in Constituency Ahead of 2024 Elections

    Politics 0
    The Member of Parliament for Tolon, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu,...

    Former President John Mahama to Tour Ashanti Region Ahead of 2024 Elections

    Politics 0
    Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, is set...

    Tolon MP Alhaji Habib Iddrisu Claims Unprecedented Development in Constituency

    Politics 0
    The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tolon constituency and...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE