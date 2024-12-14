NDC Calls for Comprehensive Audit of Nation Builders Corps Amid Unpaid Arrears

A senior member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Sharif Mahmud Khalid, has called for a thorough audit of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) following concerns over the programme’s financial management and unpaid stipends.

Speaking on Ghana Decides with Berla Mundi on December 13, Dr. Khalid stressed the importance of transparency and accountability in resolving outstanding arrears owed to beneficiaries.

He argued that simply addressing the payment of the debts owed to beneficiaries without a full investigation into NABCo’s financial operations would not be sufficient. “We are not just going to focus on the payment of the monies owed. The entire NABCo programme needs a comprehensive audit,” Dr. Khalid stated.

Dr. Khalid raised concerns over possible irregularities within the programme, including allegations of ghost names on NABCo’s payroll. These potential discrepancies, he suggested, may have led to the misallocation of funds. He urged that an in-depth investigation be conducted to uncover the truth behind these claims and ensure that public funds have been properly spent.

The NABCo initiative, launched in 2018 by the government to address graduate unemployment, has faced increasing scrutiny over unpaid stipends and claims of management inefficiencies. While the programme was initially seen as a temporary solution to the country’s youth unemployment crisis, it has recently come under fire from former beneficiaries who continue to protest the non-payment of their allowances.

Dr. Khalid noted that a thorough audit is necessary to determine whether NABCo has been effectively managed and whether the funds allocated to it have been used as intended. “The entire institution, NABCo, needs to be examined thoroughly to track where the funds have gone,” he added, calling on authorities to act swiftly.

The government has not yet responded to Dr. Khalid’s call for an audit, but with mounting pressure from the public and former NABCo participants, the issue of transparency in the programme’s financial operations is likely to remain a key topic of debate in the coming weeks.