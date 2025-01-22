NDC Calls for Investigation into Destruction of Party Property in Savannah Region

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Savannah Region has called on the Ghana Police Service to take action against those responsible for the destruction of party property in the area.

The call follows reports of unrest in Bole Bamboi, where youth expressed dissatisfaction over the perceived neglect of their Member of Parliament in recent appointments made by President John Dramani Mahama.

The protests escalated as demonstrators damaged party property and attacked party offices. In response, the Savannah Regional Secretary of the NDC issued a statement distancing the party from the individuals involved in the disturbances. The statement urged the police to investigate the incident thoroughly, arrest those responsible, and bring them to justice.

Furthermore, the NDC urged its supporters to remain calm and trust in the leadership of President Mahama, expressing confidence in his ability to assemble a competent team to further the party’s political agenda. The NDC’s leadership emphasized the importance of maintaining order and discipline, while reassuring the public that such acts of violence do not represent the party’s principles.