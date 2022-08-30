NDC calls for probe into attack on party office in Tamale

The Northern Regional Council of Elders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the party’s National Executive Committee to set up a committee to probe an attack on the Northern Regional Secretariat of the party.

The attack, which drew the attention of the Council of Elders, happened on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, by an unknown youth group within the Tamale Metropolis.

Alhaji Umar Yussif Alhassan, Secretary of the NDC’s Northern Regional Council of Elders, who made the call at a News conference in Tamale, said a committee should be set up to investigate the attack to enable the appropriate structures of the party trigger Article 48 of its constitution to deal with the situation.

He said the Regional Council of Elders considered the attack criminal and called on law enforcement agencies to treat it as such, emphasizing the need to use the law to deal with persons or groups of people found culpable in the act.

He said, “The council urges that whoever in the party in the region is dissatisfied with any decision taken at any level should use the Complaints and Appeals Provisions, Article 49, of the party’s constitution to seek redress rather than resorting to needless violence that has the tendency of dragging the name of the party into disrepute.”

Alhaji Alhassan stated that the attack was the craft of few individuals and did not reflect the general feelings of the ordinary people of the NDC in the region and therefore called on the youth to exercise maximum restraint and calmness while further consultation continued to get lasting solutions to the current challenges within the party in the region.

He expressed displeasure over the recurring destruction caused by people, who claimed to be party faithful on a property, which was built and furnished by the contribution of loyal members years ago.

The attack is said to have been carried out by a youth group, who was unhappy with the party’s decision to make Mr. Ali Adolf, one of the two Regional Vice Chairmen, the Acting Regional Chairman of the party, following the death of Alhaji Abdulai Ibrahim Mobila.

The Secretary of the Regional Council of Elders, however indicated that the Council unreservedly endorsed the decision taken by the Functional Executive Committee settling on Mr. Adolf as the Acting Northern Regional Chairman of the party until the next regional party conference is held.