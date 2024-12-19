NDC Calls for Rerun of Elections in Ahafo Ano North and South West Constituencies Over Alleged Irregularities

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called for a rerun of the 2024 parliamentary elections in the Ahafo Ano North and Ahafo Ano South West constituencies in the Ashanti Region, citing alleged irregularities and chaos during the collation of results.

Lawyer Evans Amankwah, a member of the NDC legal team, accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of compromising the integrity of the electoral process. He pointed to a lack of transparency and the destruction of critical electoral materials, including pink sheets, as evidence of irregularities. According to Amankwah, the destruction of these documents, reportedly by individuals in military uniforms believed to be associated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), was highly irregular and unacceptable.

“For Tepa, the Electoral Commission could not declare the presidential election results, claiming they lacked the pink sheets because they were vandalized by individuals in military uniform believed to be linked to the NPP. This is highly irregular and unacceptable. All that we are calling for is a rerun of the elections. If the worst comes and we need to go to court, we will do that,” Amankwah said.

In Obuasi East, the NDC’s parliamentary candidate Samuel Aboagye was declared the winner, but the sitting MP, who initially conceded defeat, later alleged that he had signed the results declaration under duress. Amankwah condemned this, suggesting that if the MP believed something improper had occurred, he should seek legal redress instead of involving the EC in unsubstantiated claims.

The calls for a rerun come amid delays in the collation and declaration of the 2024 presidential election results. The EC had to announce John Dramani Mahama as the winner, despite not having results from nine constituencies. EC Chairperson Jean Mensa explained that the delays were caused by political party supporters overwhelming collation centers, hindering the process.

However, Mensa confirmed that the results from the remaining constituencies were sufficient to establish the overall outcome, stating that the outcome of the 2024 presidential election had been determined despite the absence of results from Awutu Senya East, Nsawam Adoagyiri, Akwatia, Suhum, Techiman South, Dome-Kwabenya, Ablekuma North, Ahafo Ano North, and Damango.