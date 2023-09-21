NDC calls for retrieval of auctioned medical equipment in Northern Region

The Health Workers for John Mahama (JM) 2024, have appealed to the Office of the Vice President to retrieve recently auctioned medical equipment valued at GH¢4.6 million for hospitals in the Northern Region.

Members of the group are dedicated healthcare professionals who are committed to ensuring that the Flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. John Dramani Mahama is voted as President “to continue his nation-building agenda especially in the health sector.”

According to leadership of the Health Workers for JM 2024, a 40-foot container filled with medical equipment valued over GH¢4.6 million arrived at the Tema Port in September 2022.

“These equipment, including dialysis machines, oxygen tanks, and incubators, were procured to enhance the healthcare services at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Tamale Central Hospital, Tamale West Hospital, and other clinics in the Northern Region.”

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by Mr Yussif Fiter and Mr Apandago Musah, the group’s Directors of Communications and Operations respectively, and copied to the media.

The statement emphasized the importance of the medical equipment, and explained that “Dialysis machines are critical for patients with kidney problems, oxygen tanks are vital in the treatment of respiratory conditions, and incubators are essential for the care of premature infants. These are not mere commodities; they are lifelines for our fellow citizens.”

The statement said “The delay in clearing these medical supplies at the port and their subsequent auction in June this year is not only a grave injustice to the people of the Northern Region, but also poses a significant threat to public health in the area.

“The health and well-being of our fellow citizens in the Northern Region are at risk due to the unavailability of these crucial medical resources. We urge the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to take immediate action to trace and retrieve the vital medical equipment to fulfill the intended purpose,” the statement added.

The Health Workers for JM 2024 further commended the efforts of the Zosimli Naa II, Ife Bell, and his elders for their quest to improve healthcare in the Northern Region through the Tamale-Louisville sister city relationship.

According to the statement, the disappointment of the traditional authority over the auction of the medical container echoed the sentiments of numerous individuals who had heavily invested in the development and well-being of residents in the Region.

The statement further appealed to the office of the Vice President to initiate thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the auction of the medical equipment, and take steps to retrieve same promptly.

“The lives of many Northern Region residents depend on the availability of these medical resources, and we cannot afford any further delays,” the Health Workers for JM 2024 said.

The statement called on opinion leaders and stakeholders in the Region to support their call, noting that “It is imperative that we come together as a community to ensure that our hospitals have access to the equipment they need to provide quality healthcare services.”

“Health Workers for JM 2024 stands united in this appeal to the Vice President’s office and the entire community of the Northern Region to act swiftly and decisively in recovering the auctioned medical equipment.