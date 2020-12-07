The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Monday called for immediate action against persons caught to have engaged in any form of electoral malpractice to serve as deterrent to others.

Mr Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, the Director of Elections of the Party, said at a press conference that there had been reports of alleged ballot stuffing in some parts of the country, as well as a shooting incident at a polling station in the Awutu Senya East Constituency.

He said culprits of such infractions must immediately be brought to book to ensure the credibility of the electoral process.

He said those alleged incidences of electoral infractions had been communicated to the Electoral Commission (EC) and was waiting for the Commission’s response.

Mr Afriyie Ankrah expressed content with the exercise saying; “So far we will say that the process has been smooth across the country.”

“However, there has been some challenges with some polling stations that delayed the process and it is our hope that the EC will ensure that the voting period is extended in these areas in accordance with established convention.”

“There are places that materials delayed while people were in the queue for two three hours and it is only right that such people or such communities who are were in the queue would be given the opportunity to cast their ballots.”

Mr Afriyie Ankrah commended Ghanaians for the comportment and vigilance shown throughout the exercise and urged them to keenly monitor the counting at their polling stations to ensure no vote was left uncounted.