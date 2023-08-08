NDC calls on BoG Governor, deputies to resign within 21 days

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding that Dr. Ernest Addison, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), along with his deputies, step down from their positions.

They have issued a warning that unless these officials resign within the next 21 days, the NDC will lead a demonstration to the BoG’s premises to forcefully remove them.

During the 2022 fiscal year, the Bank of Ghana incurred a significant loss of GH¢60.8 billion.

Speaking on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, as part of the NDC’s “Moment of Truth” series, Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, accused Dr. Addison of mismanaging the Bank of Ghana, which ultimately led to the need for an IMF bailout.

Forson stated, “In light of these circumstances, we are formally requesting that the Governor of the Central Bank and his deputies resign from their positions within the next 21 days, starting today.

We are fully committed to taking public action to occupy the premises of the Central Bank and remove the team that has demonstrated incompetence, indifference, and unethical financial practices, all of which have endangered the country’s finances and the integrity of the Bank of Ghana.

If the Governor of the Bank of Ghana does not take the necessary steps and vacate the institution he has tarnished, our March to Ensure Accountability will commence in 21 days. We firmly declare: Dr. Ernest Addison Must Depart! The era of impunity must come to an end, and that time is now.”

“The outcome of this situation is that the negligence and poor management displayed by the Governor of the Bank of Ghana have resulted in a cost to the nation that is twice what we are striving and making sacrifices to obtain from the IMF, despite the significant conditions attached to such assistance,” the party added.

The NDC contends that the Bank of Ghana has transformed into a scene of financial wrongdoing, with its leadership heading down a perilous path.