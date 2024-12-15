NDC Campaign Leader Explains Ashanti Region’s Record Vote Share in 2024 Elections

Professor Joshua Alabi, the campaign leader for Ghana’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections, has justified the party’s highest-ever vote share in the Ashanti Region, attributing the 33% of the vote to the party’s efforts to prevent electoral malpractice and ensure the integrity of the voting process.

Speaking on TV3’s Hot Issues on Sunday, December 15, Alabi explained that despite a lower voter turnout in the region, the NDC’s vigilance played a crucial role in ensuring that only registered voters participated, thereby reducing the opportunity for potential election rigging.

“Our responsibility was to ensure that only those who were properly registered cast their votes. We focused on preventing multiple votes and maintaining the credibility of the election process,” Alabi stated.

He further acknowledged that while low voter turnout was observed, it could partly be attributed to the party’s heightened vigilance in safeguarding the vote. He emphasized that by preventing fraudulent activity, the NDC had managed to achieve a more accurate reflection of its support base in the region.

Alabi also noted that some party officials believe the actual number of votes the NDC had previously received in Ashanti was underreported. He expressed confidence that the results from the 2024 elections provided a true picture of the party’s standing in the region, with expectations for further growth in the coming years.

“Some of us have always maintained that the votes we received in Ashanti were not fully reflective of our support. However, the 2024 results are a true reflection, and we are committed to improving this figure further in 2028,” Alabi concluded.