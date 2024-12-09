NDC Campaign Song Tops Apple Music Charts Amidst Victory Celebrations in Ghana

As the National Democratic Congress (NDC) celebrates its sweeping victory in the 2024 elections, the party’s campaign anthem, ‘Kwen Kwen’, is dominating the Apple Music charts in Ghana.

The song, composed by gospel artist Nacee, who has been a recurring figure in creating campaign songs for the NDC since 2016, has claimed the top spot in the country’s 100 most-played tracks, surpassing other notable songs, including Funds by Davido featuring ODUMODUBLVCK.

The campaign song’s rise to the top of Apple Music charts reflects the jubilant mood sweeping across the nation following the NDC’s electoral success. Celebrations erupted across Accra, as supporters of the party hailed the victory, which they view as a validation of John Dramani Mahama’s leadership and vision.

In her official declaration on December 9, 2024, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, confirmed Mahama’s victory, with the former president securing 6,328,397 votes, or 56.55% of the total, while his main contender, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 4,657,304 votes, or 41.61%.

The announcement, based on results from 267 of the 276 constituencies, was delayed due to disruptions in the collation process, but the EC clarified that the pending results from the remaining constituencies would not alter Mahama’s win.

The NDC’s victory has sparked celebrations nationwide, with party faithful celebrating Mahama’s leadership and the economic vision presented in the campaign, as reflected in the widely popular ‘Kwen Kwen’.