The campaign style and messages of John Mahama for the 2020 general election have been full of humour and distortions and therefore need serious attention to win the 2020 polls.

“The Leadership of the Concerned Voters Movement(CVM) has taken time to peruse the manifesto document of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and keenly monitors the commentaries from its Communications Bureau, which indicated that the NDC under the leadership of John Mahama was not serious for the 2020 elections.”

A statement signed by Mr Razak Kojo Opoku, Founder of CVM said the campaign messages, policy alternatives and strategies of the NDC for December 7, 2020 elections were comedies that did not appeal to the mases.

It said the NDC was campaigning for its second defeat and that the wisemen in the NDC including; the former President Jerry John Rawlings was quiet, unconcerned and not interested in campaigning for the party.

The statement said the silence of the wise men in the party gave room to some young men who were not well informed on national public discourse to spearhead John Mahama’s Campaign for the 2020 elections.

It said ‘no one knows the whereabouts of Prof. Joshua Alabi, the 2020 Campaign Manager for John Mahama , apart from the boys and girls around Mr Mahama.’

The statement said what Ghanaians cared about most was the post COVID-19 comprehensive rebuilding of the Ghanaian economy and not the policy of Mortuary and Okada proposed by Mr Mahama, “that is not the solutions to the rebuilding of the Post COVID-19 Ghanaian economy. “

It said the rebuilding of the Ghanaian economy was about the Consolidation of the gains of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government and the continuation of the One-District-One-Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs, Aquaculture for Food and Rearing for food and Jobs, the Digitalization and Prudent management of the economy, the Free Senoir High School, Roads Construction and other Infrastructure development with the solid track record and competencies to rebuild Ghanaian.

The statement said Ghanaian Voters were wiser now and that the 2008 and 2012 propaganda strategies of NDC being repeated by its current Communication Bureau would only help them to further move down from the previous 44.4 per cent to around 35 per cent in the elections.

“Ghanaians are happy about Akufo-Addo’s Free Water and Free Electricity Policy”. It said the wisdom and knowledge of Ghanaians completely outweighed the propaganda of NDC and that the attempts of NDC to steer propaganda to discredit the NPP Administration would fall flat in December.

The statement said “Ghanaians shall finally say that enough is enough and that Mr Mahama should be satisfied with the opportunity given him in the past to serve as Assemblyman, Member of Parliament, Deputy Minister, Minister, Vice President, Acting President and a President, all on the account of the taxpayers’ money”.