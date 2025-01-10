NDC Canada Chapter Hails Mahama’s Leadership Following His Re-election

The Canada Chapter of Ghana’s governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has praised President John Dramani Mahama for his leadership style, determination, and tolerance, which they believe has instilled confidence both within Ghana and abroad.

Mahama, who was officially sworn in for his second term on January 7, 2025, alongside Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Ghana’s first female Vice President, was lauded for his resilience and unwavering commitment. The swearing-in ceremony, held at Independence Square in Accra, was a momentous occasion attended by dignitaries from across Africa and beyond, with a jubilant crowd celebrating Mahama’s return to office.

In a statement released on January 10, 2025, the NDC Canada Chapter extended its heartfelt congratulations to Mahama, commending his leadership and the trust the people of Ghana have placed in him. The group highlighted Mahama’s leadership qualities, describing him as a symbol of tolerance, grace, and compassion, whose efforts have consistently worked toward the betterment of Ghana and its people.

“We are deeply appreciative of the resilience and determination you demonstrated throughout this journey. Your leadership style, characterized by tolerance and reassurance, has instilled confidence in many,” the statement read.

The group also acknowledged the challenges that come with such transitions but expressed their belief that Mahama’s vision for progress would enable Ghana to overcome any obstacles in the path ahead.

“Your victory will inspire countless Ghanaians. With your ascension to leadership, we celebrate not just your victory but the hope and inspiration you represent for countless Ghanaians,” they stated, calling Mahama “the father of our nation” and celebrating his “well-deserved” victory.

This message of praise underscores the NDC’s continued support for Mahama’s leadership and affirms the confidence of the party’s members in his ability to guide the nation through the next phase of its democratic journey.