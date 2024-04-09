NDC Canada Chapter: New Leadership Takes Up Position

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Canada Chapter recently held a successful ceremony to swear in its newly elected executives.

The event was a step in gearing up for the 2024 parliamentary and presidential elections.

Notable party figures stressed that uniting the party was of vital importance.

Hon. Alex Segbefia commended the NDC’s national executive for leading the party in the right direction. On behalf of the party’s flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama, and his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman, Alex Segbefia also congratulated the newly elected Canada chapter executives and urged them to unite in preparation for the battle ahead on December 7, 2024.

Former National Chairman of the NDC, Hon. Dr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, underscored the necessity for members to diligently work towards securing victory in the elections, reassuring support for John Dramani Mahama’s candidacy to restore confidence in Ghanaian politics.

Hon. Haruna Iddrisu acknowledged the invaluable contributions of NDC diaspora members and stressed the need for a united front to challenge the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) under President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia.

Professor Victor Wutor, the event Chairman, encouraged the new executives to prioritize effective communication, responsibility, and accountability, emphasizing unity toward the common goal of winning the 2024 elections.

Following the speeches, the new executives, led by Mr. Gameli R.K. Atakuma as leader. pledged to work tirelessly towards achieving the party’s objectives. The executive team comprises individuals dedicated to various roles, committed to advancing the party’s agenda.

The executive team includes Mr. Aliu Abdul-Hamid as 1st Vice Chairman, Ms. Keli Binder as 2nd Vice Chairman, Dr. Eric Asempa as Secretary, Mr. Michael Ologo as Organizer, Ms. Freda Atsunyo as Deputy Organizer, Ms. Aseye Kpodo as Women Organizer, Mr. Mabel E. Asempah-Darko as Deputy Women Organizer, Ms. Sharon Cudjoe as Treasurer, Ms. Samira Dzormeku as Deputy Treasurer, Mr. Frank Opoku as Youth Organizer, Mr. Ahmed Ibn Wahab as Deputy Youth Organizer, Ms. Francisca Arhin as Communication Officer, and Mr. Ahmed S. Zakaria as Deputy Communication Officer.

The inauguration ceremony concluded with assurances of unwavering support from the membership as the NDC Canada Chapter aims for a successful campaign and electoral victory in 2024. With strong leadership and a clear vision, members are poised to contribute to positive change within the National Democratic Congress.