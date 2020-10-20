The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Essikado-Ketan constiuency,Professor Dr.Grace Ayensu-Danquah has declared her intentions to be a selfless leader by placing her constituents at the centre of her leadership if voted into Parliament.

According to her, she would bring everybody on board in the rapid socio-economic transformation of the area.

She said this when she addressed women groups within the Essikado-Ketan constituency in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region as part of her campaign to galvanize support in the December 07 Parliamentary elections.

She told the women groups that part of her share of the District Assembly’s Common Fund ( DACF), would be used to provide cold stores for fishmongers to boost fishing activities in the coastal area.

She said building market structures was on top of her priority for market women to transact business at designated points to flourish.

Prof.Dr.Ayensu-Danquah told the women groups that their well-being was of topmost priority to her explaining that “when women are in a better position in life, it spearheads national development”.

She reminded women in the constituency that it was high time they voted for a change since the NPP incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) had not done much to bring development to the area in the last 16 years.

The Parliamentary Candidate assured women that her office had already started providing business advice to women in the constituency whom she described as “being in crisis” to enroll in apprenticeship training and offer them tools and start-up kits to start their businesses.

She therefore demanded a list of seamstresses and hairdressers who had completed their skills training and wanted to enroll at the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) for financial assistance.

Prof. Dr.Ayensu-Danquah said as a philanthropist, she had already started investing in women and the jobless youth in the constituency to better their living conditions.

She reminded the people of Essikado-Ketan not to vote for the love of the NPP, but entrust her with their votes to lead the NDC to speed up development of the constituency and reminded them that “elections are held every four years for change and development”.