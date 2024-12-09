NDC Candidate in Effia Constituency Rejects Provisional Election Results, Alleges Irregularities

Abdul Majeed Iddrisu Dokurgu, the parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Effia Constituency, has officially rejected the provisional results of the 2024 elections, which declare Lawyer Isaac Boamah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the winner.

Dokurgu argues that based on historical trends, the NDC should have secured the parliamentary seat in Effia, particularly given the strong performance of John Dramani Mahama, the NDC’s presidential candidate, in the constituency. Since 1996, the NPP has traditionally won both the presidential and parliamentary elections in Effia, but Dokurgu claims that in previous elections, NDC parliamentary candidates consistently received more votes than the presidential candidates. This year, however, he asserts that Mahama’s notable victory in the constituency should have translated into a win for the NDC parliamentary candidate as well.

The provisional election results show that Lawyer Isaac Boamah (NPP) received 15,870 votes, while Dokurgu garnered 13,892 votes. Despite these results, Dokurgu has raised concerns over potential irregularities, alleging that the NPP may have colluded with the Electoral Commission to manipulate the outcome.

Dokurgu has refused to endorse the results, stating that he has neither approved nor signed any official documents confirming Boamah’s victory. He has warned against any official declarations from the Electoral Commission that favor the NPP candidate and has expressed his intention to seek legal action to ensure the electoral process is conducted fairly.

In a social media post, Dokurgu emphasized, “Thank you, Effia. My president, John Dramani Mahama, and I have both achieved victory for the first time in a while since 1996. Any statement that contradicts this does not accurately reflect the results from Effia. We are grateful.”

A total of 51,013 voters were expected to cast ballots across 102 polling stations in the Effia Constituency. As tensions rise over the disputed results, the situation remains under scrutiny, with Dokurgu and his supporters calling for a thorough examination of the electoral process.