NDC Candidate Samuel Aboagye Criticizes EC’s Re-collation Process, Claims It Threatens Ghana’s Peace

Samuel Aboagye, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidate for Obuasi East, has raised concerns over the Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision to re-collate votes in seven constituencies, including Obuasi East.

According to Aboagye, the re-collation process, which resulted in the declaration of a win for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), risks jeopardizing the peace in Ghana.

The re-collation, conducted by the EC following a court order, saw Patrick Boakye-Yiadom of the NPP receiving 18,558 votes, while Aboagye secured 18,539 votes. Independent candidate Adjei Owusu Afriyie garnered 424 votes.

In a viral video, Aboagye expressed frustration, stating that he and his team were not contacted by the EC regarding the re-collation process. “The EC is just trying to jeopardize the peace in Ghana, and that is bad. I was not called by the commission about the re-collation, neither was any of my assigns or team members. I am a stakeholder and I was not contacted by the EC throughout the process,” he said.

Aboagye urged the people of Ghana, especially those in Obuasi East, to remain calm, promising that he and the NDC would continue to work towards neutralizing what he described as the “vile agenda” of the NPP.