NDC can’t sleep when they hear my name – Thomas Adama

Mr Thomas Kwesi Adama one of the New Patriotic Party ( NPP) Parliamentary aspirant in the Builsa South Constituency of the Upper East Region has said fielding any other aspirant apart from him as parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party ( NPP) against the opposition National Democratic Congress ( NDC) in the 2024 polls, will be “risky”

Mr. Thomas Kwesi Adama who is currently the country director for CevaLAPROVET, a global Animal Health Pharmaceutical Company with its headquarters based in France noted that, his name alone strikes fear in the NDC, thus, their preference and prayers for the Party to present its 2016 and 2020 Candidate Mr Daniel Kwame Gariba again in 2024 general election.

Speaking to Kwaching Agwaazeh in an exclusive interview, Mr Adama said: “I wouldn’t have contested if they were pointers that my contender for the parliamentary slot could stand against the NDC and win the seat in 2024 general election. “We can’t afford to lose any longer,” he said.

“The only name the NDC fear is Thomas Kwesi Adama, they are doing everything possible to ensure that I do not win the primaries but the delegates will disappoint them,” he asserted.

Mr Adama on Thursday 10th August 2023 filed his nomination to contest the Builsa South Constituency NPP parliamentary seat for the second time.

He is confident of winning the primaries by a large margin and go ahead to win the seat for the first time for the NPP come 2024.

Mr Adama is the second person to file his nomination for the upcoming parliamentary primaries in the constituency.

He is therefore calling on supporters of his contender to run a clean campaign devoid of divisive words to ensure that the party surges to the 2024 elections with a united front.