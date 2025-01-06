NDC Caucus Nominates Bernard Ahiafor for First Deputy Speaker in 9th Parliament

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus in Ghana’s Parliament has officially selected Bernard Ahiafor, the Member of Parliament-elect for Akatsi South, as their candidate for First Deputy Speaker in the 9th Parliament.

The decision, made during a caucus meeting on Monday morning, follows the NDC’s earlier agreement to re-elect Alban S.K. Bagbin as Speaker for a second term.

Article 95(1) of the 1992 Constitution stipulates that Ghana’s Parliament shall elect a Speaker from among its members or those qualified to be members, alongside two Deputy Speakers to assist the Speaker in carrying out their duties. The First Deputy Speaker, in particular, plays a key role in presiding over debates, ensuring parliamentary rules are followed, and stepping in to serve as Speaker when the substantive Speaker is absent. The Second Deputy Speaker, who similarly acts in the Speaker’s absence, is typically nominated from the opposition party, though the NDC, holding a substantial majority in the 9th Parliament with 183 members, may opt to nominate a candidate from their own side for this role as well.

Bernard Ahiafor, a seasoned lawyer, has represented the Akatsi South constituency since 2013 and is known for his significant contributions to Ghana’s parliamentary proceedings, particularly in the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee. His wealth of legal expertise has made him a respected figure in the legislature.

As a candidate for First Deputy Speaker, Ahiafor will need to balance neutrality and deep parliamentary knowledge to effectively manage debates and uphold the rules of Parliament, especially given the increasing influence of the NDC in the 9th Parliament.