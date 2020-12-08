The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the early hours of Tuesday caution its supporters and sympathizers to desist from any form of premature celebrations as the party continues to make strides in the 2020 General Elections.

It has thus urged them to rather remain vigilant and resolute as the party seeks to secure and consolidate the lead it currently holds, particularly in the parliamentary seats.

Mr Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Director of Elections at a press conference in Accra, said even though results trickling in showed a positive sign for the party, the counting was still in progress and warned supporters against complacency and early celebrations.

He said “preliminary results trickling in shows exciting outlook but our victory is not complete until the last ballot is counted and collated.

“These preliminary results can be seen from the provisional parliamentary results so far and some significant seats that we have swapped, some for the first time in the history of the fourth republic since 1992.”

He said the party had so far flipped a total of 36 parliamentary seats including 18 in the Greater Accra Region.

Mr Afriyie Ankrah commended Ghanaians and party faithful for the hard work they have exhibited towards the success of the elections.