NDC Central Region Submits 69 Names for MMDCE Positions

The Central Region branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has submitted 69 names to President John Dramani Mahama for the 22 vacant positions of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) within the region.

This submission comes after a rigorous vetting process, where hundreds of applicants had expressed interest.

Notably, of the ten females who applied, only five were selected, making up just 7.24% of the overall candidates. Richard Kofi Asiedu, the Regional Chairman, expressed regret over the low female participation in the contest, although he emphasized the party’s ongoing commitment to promoting competent women in political leadership. “The numbers were not encouraging, to say the least,” he told the Ghana News Agency in an interview after the exercise on Thursday night, acknowledging the larger challenges women face in Ghanaian politics.

Despite the challenges, Asiedu pointed to the notable successes of women in politics and reiterated the importance of all stakeholders working together to create an environment where more women can rise to leadership positions. The application process saw a varied response across districts, with Upper Denkyira East recording the highest number of applicants at 20, while Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese had the fewest with just five.

A key feature of the selection process was the eight-member Vetting Committee, composed of representatives from diverse interest groups, including former appointees, youth and women’s wings, the Regional Council of Elders, and Members of Parliament (MPs). The committee was tasked with ensuring that the selection was as transparent as possible, adhering to both the guidelines set by the national party and the constitutional requirements for MMDCEs.

Asiedu explained that applicants were scrutinized based on their party affiliation, experience, and ability to serve the people effectively. The committee also considered each district’s geographic, ethnic, and customary makeup to ensure balanced political power distribution, an approach meant to foster unity and collective development within the region. “We critically assessed the competence and relevant experience of each applicant as these attributes are essential for effectively managing the complexities of the MMDCE role,” he said.

The Regional Chairman was keen to emphasize the transparency of the process, pointing out that all members of the Vetting Committee were guided by a scoring system engineered by the national party, ensuring no favoritism. He refuted rumors of bias and favoritism, asserting that the process was designed to give all applicants a fair chance based on their qualifications and performance.

“As a result, we do not foresee any agitation or rancor despite the disappointment felt by many of the hundreds of prospective applicants who did not make the final cut,” Asiedu explained. “We are focused on development, not division.” He assured the party faithful that the region remains united in its commitment to progress, despite the occasional tension that accompanies such high-stakes selections.

Looking ahead, Asiedu called on party members to remain hopeful and supportive of the President’s initiatives, reinforcing the collective goal of improving the nation’s fortunes and ensuring that the country’s developmental agenda continues without disruption. “We are ready for development, and we will not let conflict derail the much-needed progress that the people of the region desire,” he affirmed.