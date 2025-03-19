NDC Ceremonial Majority Absent from Parliament, Afenyo-Markin Raises Concerns of Desertion

A shocking 38 National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament who make ceremonial majority, were absent from Parliament when the Minister of Finance presented a paper, forcing Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin to say that they had deserted their duties to seek positions at Jubilee House. Mr. Afenyo-Markin has questions about the administration’s priorities and the accountability of its officials.

According to him, the NDC MPs’ absence is not an isolated incident, as they are known to attend Parliament only on ceremonial days. This has led to the NDC majority being dubbed the “Ceremonial Majority.”

The situation has also sparked debate about the appointment of Ministers versus Directors and Special Advisors. While Ministers are more accountable, the current administration is already bloated with Directors and Special Advisors, who lack direct accountability.

As President John Mahama’s administration continues to face scrutiny, the absence of NDC MPs from Parliament has raised concerns about their commitment to their duties and the impact on the country’s governance.