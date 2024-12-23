NDC Chairman Accuses NPP of Promoting Members to Sabotage Incoming Government

The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia, has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of strategically promoting its members in the public sector as a means of undermining the incoming NDC administration.

Speaking during a thank-you tour in the Bono Region, Nketia expressed his concerns about what he described as the NPP’s last-minute maneuvers to place its members in leadership positions. He claimed that the NPP was promoting individuals within the public sector in an attempt to sabotage the future NDC government, which is set to assume power on January 7, 2024.

“When they were in government, they said there was no money to employ young people. All of a sudden, they have been able to provide employment to about 10,000 people as they are leaving power,” Nketia remarked. “They have decided to promote all the NPP people who are in the public sector so that they will lead the various sectors and sabotage the government.”

Nketia further stated that the NDC would reverse these promotions and dismiss those involved. He cautioned public sector workers against participating in what he called an “illegality” if asked to sign appointment letters for the outgoing government. “If an MP who has lost asks you to sign appointment letters for some people and you do it, realize that we will sack you too when we come to power,” he warned.

The NDC Chairman’s statements reflect the growing tensions between the two major political parties as Ghana prepares for a transition of power.