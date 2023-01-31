NDC Chairman attends NDC UK and Ireland Chapter meeting

The Newly elected National chairman of the National Democratic Congress, chairman Aseidu Nketiah attended the UK and Ireland Chapter’s meeting which took place in London on 28th January, 2023.

Chairman Asiedu Nketiah was mobbed by members of the chapter amid shouts of Chairman – General, Chairman one and General.

Honourable Alexander Percival Segbefia, former Health minister and the International Relations Director of the party was present.

The gathering also saw the attendance of honourable Seth Terkper, former finance minister, former Communication and Information minister Dr. Omane Boamah, former deputy transport minister and aide to former president John Dramani Mahama, Mrs. Joyce Bawa Morgtari. Also in attendance was Ghana’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Victor Smith. The deputy General Secretary, Lawyer Barbra Serwaa Asamoah, deputy National Women’s Organiser, Abigail Elorm Akwambea Mensah and the deputy National Treasurer, Vida Addae were also present at the meeting.

The newly elected National Chairman of the party spoke on a variety of issues and the recent party decision that have been in the media space for some time.

Chairman Aseidu Nketia promised to work with all executives of the party to resolve any existing disagreements for party cohesion towards victory. He said it was important for the party to position it’s human resource at the right places and ready to be deployed in the campaign for victory in 2024.

Speaking on the recent changes in the leadership of the NDC caucus in Parliament, he explained that the process leading to the changes started in 2022 but was truncated several times because of other party activities. He made reference to radio and television interviews he granted in 2022 where he spoke about the impending changes. He took responsibility for the decision as he believed it is the best interest of the party.

He charged the Chapter to continue to work on planting more branches so as to be ready if the Electoral Commission decides to implement ROPAL in 2024.

The Chapter Chairman, Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba gave an count of how he and his executives have worked tirelessly to set up new branches in Telford, East London, Scotland and Ireland. He also spoke about new branches that were in the process of being formed and would be inaugurated soon.

Simon Akibange Aworigo

Chapter Communication Officer

NDC UK and Ireland Chapter

