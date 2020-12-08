The main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has challenged the Electoral Commission’s (EC) certified Presidential results for Adansi-Asokwa in the Ashanti Region.

Mr. Nurudeen Abass, Ashanti Regional Communications Director, NDC, said the figure they had on their pink sheet after collation of results at the Constituency, was 17,712 for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), and 9,892 for the NDC

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Kumasi, after the Party had petitioned the EC, the NDC Regional Communications Director said their figures contravened the EC’s certified Presidential results, which had the NPP recording 19,519 while the NDC had 10,560.

According to the opposition party, the discrepancies in the figures had to be resolved as early as possible to enhance the credibility of the 2020 General Election.

Mr. Benjamin Bano-Bio, the Regional EC Director, reacting to the Party’s concerns, challenged the leadership to provide any evidence to that effect if they have.

According to him, the certified results had been signed by all the party agents, therefore, the NDC’s claim lacked merit.

Per the EC’s records, the Constituency registered 30,630 valid votes of the 31,342 total votes cast, while 712 were rejected.