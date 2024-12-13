NDC China Chapter Congratulates H.E. John Dramani Mahama and NDC on Electoral Victory

The NDC China Chapter extends its heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on their resounding victory in the 2024 general elections.

This monumental achievement reflects the unwavering trust and confidence the people of Ghana have placed in your leadership. The overwhelming support underscores the collective desire for a brighter future and a renewed commitment to resetting Ghana’s financial and economic trajectory.

As Ghana embarks on this new chapter, the nation looks to you to recover resources lost under the previous NPP administration and to restore hope and prosperity for all Ghanaians.

The youth, in particular, are optimistic and eagerly anticipate the implementation of your 24-Hour Economy Policy, which promises to create job opportunities and alleviate the financial and economic burdens endured over the past eight years.

We believe in your vision for a revitalized Ghana and your dedication to serving the people while upholding the oath of office to protect the country’s sovereignty, natural resources, and heritage. Your leadership inspires hope, and together, we are confident in building a stronger and more prosperous nation.

With the support of Ghana’s first female Vice President, Her Excellency Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, we are optimistic that your tenure will be etched in history as a period when Ghana was rescued from the brink of destruction caused by the Akufo-Addo administration. Her partnership will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in steering the nation toward sustainable development and unity.

To our National Chairman, Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, our indefatigable General Secretary, Hon. Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, and the entire National Executive team of the NDC, we say Ayekoo for delivering this sweet and historic victory. Your unwavering commitment and dedication have brought Ghana a new dawn of hope. We pray for continued unity and strength, even in the face of unforeseen challenges.

The NDC China Chapter leadership, comprising Mr. Daniel Onyame Tetteh (Chairman), Dr. Richmond Afotey Nii Okle (Secretary), and Mr. Samuel Asiedu (Organizer) reiterates its unflinching support for His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, the NDC leadership, and all efforts aimed at building a prosperous Ghana.

Congratulations once again to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, the NDC leadership, and all Ghanaians who contributed to this victory. May God continue to bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong.