NDC China Wishes The Communist Party Of China And All Chinese A Happy National Day celebration

PRESS RELEASE

NDC CHINA CHAPTER WISHES THE COMMUNIST PARTY OF CHINA AND ALL CHINESE A HAPPY NATIONAL DAY CELEBRATION

The National Democratic Congress (NDC ) Chapter in the People’s Republic of China sends its warmest felicitation to the Communist Party and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on the celebration of its 73rd National Day anniversary celebration.

The NDC Chapter congratulates all the gallant people and the workers who fought for the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Since the founding of the PRC, the party-state has proven to be resilient and committed to the well-being of its citizens. A year after the Communist Party’s centenary anniversary, the Government of the People’s Republic of China has shown years past and now, the progressive and hard-working traits in its policies and action for the accomplishment of the “China Dream.” The dream to “the great rejuvenation of Chinese nation” (the trajectory whereby the Government and Chinese Communist Party aim to accomplish its aim of liberating the Chinese people from poverty and deprivation more importantly to transform China into a “wealthy and powerful nation.”

The NDC China wishes China a prosperous path towards its “ two centenary goals” which are the core goals of the China Dream being championed by President Xi Jinping.

As a social democratic Party, we share common aspirations and grounds. We share ideological points of creating wealth and prosperity for our citizens.

The socialist ideology of liberating our people and creating equitable wealth and prosperity for Ghanaians. We commend China for its “socialism with Chinese characteristics.” We are by this press release reaffirming the National Democratic Congress’ friendship with the Communist Party and China. We are optimistic and are working hard to recapture power in the 2024 general elections in Ghana to rescue Ghana from the rot and economic mismanagement.

The NDC China Chapter will continue to deepen the strokes of cooperation and friendship in Ghana-China relations which were pioneered by Ghana’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah and his friend Chairman Mao.

To the Chinese Embassy, Mission and the Chinese people in Ghana and around the word, we wish you a happy National Day anniversary.

Long live China and the Chinese Communist Party. Long live the National Democratic Congress. Long live Ghana-China relations and cooperation.

Issued by

Chairman Daniel Tetteh Onyame

NDC China Chapter Chairman